The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.97.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $6.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

In related news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Macerich during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Macerich in the third quarter worth $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in The Macerich in the second quarter worth $63,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in The Macerich by 68.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in The Macerich during the third quarter valued at $72,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Macerich stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,167,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,966,490. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.10 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.69). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

