Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NGVT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.54. 160,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,655. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $88.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average of $59.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.78. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingevity will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

