MetaHash Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex. #MetaHash has a market cap of $6.79 million and $75,378.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00023235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00131564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.46 or 0.00625417 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00160258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00322572 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017359 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00057683 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,451,584,729 coins and its circulating supply is 2,282,280,392 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MHCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.