Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Down 10.8% This Week

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $17.22 million and $90,304.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00046674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.64 or 0.00301302 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00029550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.17 or 0.02148592 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain (DRGN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,735,596 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

