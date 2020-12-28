Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Trading 14.6% Higher

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) traded up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.72. 6,203,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 456% from the average session volume of 1,115,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $6.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 425.56%. The company had revenue of $48.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.45% of Staffing 360 Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

