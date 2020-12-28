AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.47

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 247791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AU Optronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.25.

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

