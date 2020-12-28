SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Trading 17.6% Higher

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) traded up 17.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.27. 979,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,161% from the average session volume of 77,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter.

About SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

