Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Trading Up 36.3%

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLUX) was up 36.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.89 and last traded at $17.44. Approximately 2,821,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,396% from the average daily volume of 188,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLUX shares. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Flux Power in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Flux Power alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flux Power stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLUX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 158,330 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 1.32% of Flux Power as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.