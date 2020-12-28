Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

Get Bridgestone alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bridgestone from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

BRDCY traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 41,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,927. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 0.43. Bridgestone has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgestone (BRDCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.