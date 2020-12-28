Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,222.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $102,184.09 and approximately $2,222.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Escodex, Graviex and Crex24. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 119% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24, STEX, Escodex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

