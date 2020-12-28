DigitalBits Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One DigitalBits token can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. DigitalBits has a market cap of $11.14 million and $166,143.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00029230 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.78 or 0.00392130 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00035770 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.89 or 0.01356306 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000046 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 tokens. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

