Waves Market Capitalization Reaches $688.83 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Waves has a market cap of $688.83 million and $123.89 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for $6.63 or 0.00024572 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Waves has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 103,917,172 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official website is waves.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

