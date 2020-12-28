Brokerages Anticipate Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $737.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to post $737.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $675.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $800.00 million. Take-Two Interactive Software reported sales of $888.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.47.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the third quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.63. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $205.84.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

