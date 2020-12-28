$103.00 Million in Sales Expected for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to post $103.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $100.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $403.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $403.90 million to $404.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $436.82 million, with estimates ranging from $431.50 million to $445.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.03 million.

Several brokerages have commented on LSCC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,189. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 136.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $31,147.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,936,308.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 6,400 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $216,384.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,507.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,566 shares of company stock worth $306,302. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after buying an additional 49,393 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,768.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 172,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 163,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

