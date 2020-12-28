Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.23 Million

Equities analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will post sales of $23.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.20 million. Bridgewater Bancshares posted sales of $21.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $91.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.40 million to $91.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $96.21 million, with estimates ranging from $96.10 million to $96.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $22.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWB. TheStreet raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bridgewater Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

BWB traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $12.43. 2,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,033. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 56,227 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,165,000 after acquiring an additional 27,776 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

