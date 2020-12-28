Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REYN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.16. 177,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,883. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.96 million. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.69%.

In related news, CEO V Lance Mitchell acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $492,690.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $492,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $76,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,362. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 29,100 shares of company stock worth $866,942 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 844.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.