NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Sets New 52-Week High at $283.00

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $283.00 and last traded at $281.05, with a volume of 345163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $279.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NICE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $262.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.36.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.56 and its 200-day moving average is $221.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 90.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NICE during the first quarter worth about $705,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NICE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,532,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of NICE by 23.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

About NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

