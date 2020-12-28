Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.65

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, November 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

