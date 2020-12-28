Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $119.15

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $119.15 and last traded at $119.15, with a volume of 963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARKAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Arkema from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Arkema presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.31. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arkema S.A. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

