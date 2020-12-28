Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.45

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.45 and last traded at $46.18, with a volume of 65714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.96.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.67.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHO)
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
