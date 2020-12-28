Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.68

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.68 and last traded at $36.30, with a volume of 12379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSUGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fortescue Metals Group in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.77.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

