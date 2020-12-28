Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $205.79

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $205.79 and last traded at $205.46, with a volume of 9003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.00.

DASTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dassault Systèmes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.