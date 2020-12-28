Energi (NRG) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Energi has a total market cap of $54.48 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00005581 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00022926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00131907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00623556 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00160676 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00324793 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00057783 BTC.

About Energi

Energi’s genesis date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 36,272,775 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

