Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Opera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Opera from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th.

OPRA traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $8.32. 100,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,873. Opera has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $11.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $992.25 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.23). Opera had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Opera will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Opera by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

