Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

NYSE:APAM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.27. The stock had a trading volume of 370,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,205. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average of $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.34%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 128.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 62.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.