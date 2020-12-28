Insider Buying: PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) Director Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) Director Eric H. Speron purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $21,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,551.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
PICO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.29. 63,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,947. The company has a market capitalization of $173.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.00. PICO Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69.
PICO (NASDAQ:PICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. PICO had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 3.44%.
PICO Company Profile
PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.
