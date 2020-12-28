Insider Buying: PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) Director Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) Director Eric H. Speron purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $21,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,551.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PICO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.29. 63,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,947. The company has a market capitalization of $173.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.00. PICO Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69.

Get PICO alerts:

PICO (NASDAQ:PICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. PICO had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 3.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PICO by 24.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PICO in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PICO in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of PICO by 106.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 21,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of PICO by 16.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PICO Company Profile

PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for PICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.