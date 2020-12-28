KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Sells $42,000.00 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director John T. Collins sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John T. Collins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

On Thursday, December 17th, John T. Collins sold 2,000 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $13,760.00.

Shares of KLX Energy Services stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $7.32. 8,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,782. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $61.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.74.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($3.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($3.35). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLXE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in KLX Energy Services by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 145,010 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.