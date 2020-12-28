Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Mark Palamountain Sells 5,850 Shares

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,379. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Limoneira stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,116. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $307.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 387.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

