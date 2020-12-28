Insider Selling: PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,322. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PetMed Express stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,505. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $679.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.70.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PETS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of PetMed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PetMed Express by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in PetMed Express by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PetMed Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in PetMed Express by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

