IOTA Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 2% against the US dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $865.80 million and $21.12 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00096331 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000056 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000162 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

