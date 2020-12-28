HeroNode (HER) One Day Volume Tops $11.00

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One HeroNode token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bilaxy, Token Store and IDEX. HeroNode has a total market cap of $87,385.34 and $11.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HeroNode has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00023060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00132859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00629599 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00161836 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00328250 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00017506 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00058309 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode’s launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bibox, Token Store, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

