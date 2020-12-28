Ccore Price Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, Ccore has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a market cap of $8,688.61 and approximately $30.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00023060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00132859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00629599 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00161836 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00328250 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00017506 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00058309 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

