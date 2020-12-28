Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.37 Million

Analysts expect that NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) will report sales of $121.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NIC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.86 million and the lowest is $119.16 million. NIC posted sales of $87.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NIC will report full year sales of $440.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $438.46 million to $442.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $441.33 million, with estimates ranging from $422.90 million to $452.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NIC.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $134.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.81 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on NIC in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

NIC stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,239. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.26. NIC has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGOV. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIC during the third quarter worth about $35,650,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in NIC by 254.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 348,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 250,056 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in NIC by 18.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,559,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,217 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in NIC by 17.4% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,137,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 168,243 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIC in the third quarter valued at about $2,525,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

