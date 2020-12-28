MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Major Shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg Buys 21,700 Shares

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 21,700 shares of MedAvail stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $303,583.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 16,277 shares of MedAvail stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $216,646.87.

On Friday, December 18th, Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 18,600 shares of MedAvail stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $252,774.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 28,429 shares of MedAvail stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $371,282.74.

On Monday, December 14th, Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 14,457 shares of MedAvail stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $176,953.68.

Shares of MedAvail stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.87. 15,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,881. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MedAvail Holdings, Inc has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $46.20.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 245.38% and a negative return on equity of 168.39%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen started coverage on MedAvail in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on MedAvail in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Inc, a healthcare technology company, operates as an independent retail pharmacy chain. The company also provides licenses and sells hardware and software solutions to health systems, retailers, and other industry players. Its solutions help customers to control their pharmacy operations to bring convenience, automation, and service for their patients and members.

