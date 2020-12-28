John D. Rood Buys 29,100 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Director John D. Rood bought 29,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $1,118,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,942.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE FNF traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $38.98. 1,561,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,359. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.31. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 62,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,435.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 156,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 146,481 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 69,642 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,857,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,166,000 after acquiring an additional 31,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 116,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

