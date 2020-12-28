Vincent J. Arnone Sells 125,000 Shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) CEO Vincent J. Arnone sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $531,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Fuel Tech stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,990,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,934. The stock has a market cap of $108.68 million, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 6.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 33.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuel Tech stock. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 7.42% of Fuel Tech worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTEK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

