Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $876,528.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $876,528.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,467,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,287,394.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $836,208.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $854,496.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 31,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $1,711,797.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 16,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $908,073.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 5,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $316,240.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,511 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $846,280.16.

On Monday, November 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,800 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $833,608.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 8,100 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $435,861.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $757,728.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $765,360.00.

IBKR traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $62.31. The stock had a trading volume of 591,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,300. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 15.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

