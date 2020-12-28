Insider Selling: Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) CFO Sells 216,667 Shares of Stock

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $7,611,511.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,410.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PLUG stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.57. The company had a trading volume of 35,582,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,734,594. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Plug Power from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 22.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $551,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,372,000 after acquiring an additional 183,697 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 25.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,087,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,764 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 20.4% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,830,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,770,000 after acquiring an additional 820,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

