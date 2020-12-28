NAGA Price Reaches $0.0752 on Exchanges (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. NAGA has a market capitalization of $5.41 million and approximately $3,942.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NAGA has traded up 35.3% against the US dollar. One NAGA token can now be purchased for $0.0752 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00048078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.68 or 0.00309227 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00030172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.62 or 0.02205293 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

