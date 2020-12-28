bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Receives $11.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ING Group raised shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of BPOSY stock remained flat at $$10.46 during trading hours on Monday. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. bpost SA/NV has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02.

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. bpost SA/NV had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that bpost SA/NV will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

bpost SA/NV Company Profile

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

