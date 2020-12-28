Venus (XVS) Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Venus token can currently be bought for $3.55 or 0.00013271 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $24.93 million and $3.01 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,700.14 or 0.99863414 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007535 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019894 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000382 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00051072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Venus Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,026,935 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

Venus Token Trading

Venus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XVSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.