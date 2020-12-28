Bitcoin Gold Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $155.81 million and $10.35 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $8.90 or 0.00033275 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.08 or 0.00262094 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00046427 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000728 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars.

