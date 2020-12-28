Datawallet (DXT) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $182,677.18 and approximately $8,511.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00048078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.68 or 0.00309227 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00030172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.62 or 0.02205293 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet (CRYPTO:DXT) is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

