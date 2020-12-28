Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PVAC shares. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Penn Virginia stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 447,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,422. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $158.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 3.79.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 8.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 11.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 53.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 163.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 11.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

