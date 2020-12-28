Next.exchange (NEXT) Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last Week

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Next.exchange token can now be purchased for $0.0847 or 0.00000896 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Next.exchange has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Next.exchange has a market capitalization of $527,842.77 and approximately $601.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00048182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.00309835 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00030463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00015701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $590.18 or 0.02208854 BTC.

Next.exchange Profile

Next.exchange is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 16,788,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 tokens. Next.exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Next.exchange’s official website is next.exchange . Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Next.exchange Token Trading

Next.exchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Crex24 and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Next.exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Next.exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

