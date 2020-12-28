Netrum Trading Up 89.9% Over Last Week (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 60.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Netrum has a market cap of $69,233.02 and $145.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Netrum has traded up 89.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Netrum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0324 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Netrum alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000252 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum Coin Profile

Netrum is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Netrum

Netrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.