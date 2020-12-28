Brokerages Anticipate Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Hormel Foods posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

HRL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.22. The stock had a trading volume of 980,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,881. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.36. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $259,860.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,498.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven J. Lykken bought 6,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,038.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 18.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 51.9% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

