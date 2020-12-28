First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.60

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.60 and last traded at $50.90, with a volume of 31562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.11.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXD. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

