APi Group (NYSE:APG) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.17

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.17 and last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 463605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in APi Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

