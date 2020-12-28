APi Group (NYSE:APG) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.17

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.17 and last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 463605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on APG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in APi Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About APi Group (NYSE:APG)
APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.
