Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Diamondback Energy (FANG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG):

12/28/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/23/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $55.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $56.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2020 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/11/2020 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2020 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/25/2020 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/17/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/29/2020 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,109. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.28. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $96.92. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.57.

Get Diamondback Energy Inc alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 182.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.